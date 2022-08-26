Intuit Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $7.81 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intuit in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger expects that the software maker will earn $7.81 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $516.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intuit’s current full-year earnings is $9.48 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INTU. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.44.

Shares of INTU opened at $465.85 on Friday. Intuit has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.16. The stock has a market cap of $131.41 billion, a PE ratio of 64.26, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,480,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $917,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $873,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

