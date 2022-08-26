Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.59-13.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.485-14.700 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.50 billion. Intuit also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.14-1.20 EPS.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU traded down $12.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $453.35. The stock had a trading volume of 41,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,178. Intuit has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $427.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.16. The firm has a market cap of $127.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.37, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $575.44.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 6.1% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 24.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 5.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.