Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $1,261,000. High Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 32.3% in the first quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H. L. Ormond & Company LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $7.61 on Friday, hitting $217.41. The stock had a trading volume of 28,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,592. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.70 and its 200 day moving average is $245.07. The company has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.83 and a 52 week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.54.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

