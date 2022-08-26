Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,100 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the July 31st total of 850,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Inuvo Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:INUV traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 798,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,152. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $61.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.88.
Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 13.35%.
Inuvo Company Profile
Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.
