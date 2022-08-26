Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,100 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the July 31st total of 850,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Inuvo Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:INUV traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 798,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,152. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $61.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 13.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Inuvo by 2.4% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,805,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 138,100 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inuvo by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 707,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Inuvo by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Inuvo by 175.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 91,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the second quarter worth $34,000. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

