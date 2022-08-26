Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522,135 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $20.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,460. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.04.

