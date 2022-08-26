Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,005,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,069 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.95. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $22.20.

