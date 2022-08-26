Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Stock Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $73.48

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.48 and traded as low as $68.19. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust shares last traded at $68.21, with a volume of 14,486 shares trading hands.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 18.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $750,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

