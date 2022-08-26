Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 2.9 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $9.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $311.21. 4,081,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,302,612. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $303.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.38. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

