Investors Buy High Volume of Cameco Put Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 28,210 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 942% compared to the average daily volume of 2,706 put options.

Cameco stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.74. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.10 and a beta of 1.00. Cameco has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

CCJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $963,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,620,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,752,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,033,000 after purchasing an additional 191,968 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

