IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Short Interest Update

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IO Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IOBT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.72. 34,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,830. IO Biotech has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IO Biotech

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOBT. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in shares of IO Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,979,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IO Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,305,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of IO Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,114,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in IO Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,171,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in IO Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IO Biotech

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

