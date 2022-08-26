iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 248,276 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 8,186,283 shares.The stock last traded at $4.17 and had previously closed at $3.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on IQ shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.27.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 62.47%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth about $4,955,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iQIYI by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 353,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 49,299 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 53,686 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,095,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 98,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in iQIYI by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,118,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 556,176 shares during the last quarter. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.