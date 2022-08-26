IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IRIDEX in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
IRIDEX Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ IRIX opened at $2.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46.
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
