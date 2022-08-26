IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IRIDEX in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRIX opened at $2.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IRIDEX by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 227,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 8.8% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in IRIDEX by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 219,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in IRIDEX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the period. 22.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

