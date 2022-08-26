Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Iron Mountain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $55.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average of $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.03%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,175 shares of company stock valued at $477,548. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

