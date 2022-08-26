ironSource (NYSE:IS) Trading Down 7.5%

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $3.95. 487,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 19,902,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Several research firms recently commented on IS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of ironSource from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research cut shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ironSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.42 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ironSource from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ironSource in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ironSource in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ironSource by 109.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

