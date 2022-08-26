iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) is SNS Financial Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 588,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,834 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SNS Financial Group LLC owned 0.71% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $71,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 480,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,835,000 after purchasing an additional 64,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,358,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,155,000 after acquiring an additional 378,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $118.60. 54,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,315. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $131.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.41 and a 200-day moving average of $120.91.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

