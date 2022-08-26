iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Down 78.8% in August

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,500 shares, a decline of 78.8% from the July 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,175,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ISTB stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.30. 704,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,747. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average is $47.99. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $51.31.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period.

