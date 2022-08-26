iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,617,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,572 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.36% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $86,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 183.8% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,455,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,185 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $77,725,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,944,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,919,000 after acquiring an additional 966,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,825.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 824,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,025,000 after acquiring an additional 796,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,340,000 after buying an additional 625,489 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.74. 46,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,094. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.91.

