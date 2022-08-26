iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Update

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 86.1% from the July 31st total of 7,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,478,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 65,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 61,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 17,235 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,680,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FALN traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $25.49. 47,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,731. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

