iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) Position Increased by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF were worth $6,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $361,000.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.18. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,932. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.20. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $91.21.

