iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Short Interest Up 718.9% in August

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,700 shares, an increase of 718.9% from the July 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ IBTE traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.28. 1,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,662. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.57. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $85,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $290,000.

