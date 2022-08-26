iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Short Interest Up 718.9% in August

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,700 shares, an increase of 718.9% from the July 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ IBTE traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.28. 1,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,662. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.57. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.