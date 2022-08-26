iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 220,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $56.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $79.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.