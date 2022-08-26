iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 114,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 23,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,577,083 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.48.

