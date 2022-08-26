iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $13,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.96. The stock had a trading volume of 988,050 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.63.

