iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stake Trimmed by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,243 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $33,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 280.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,902,000 after acquiring an additional 869,754 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,670,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,294,000 after acquiring an additional 593,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 615.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,913,000 after buying an additional 154,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 977,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,469,000 after buying an additional 106,226 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $231.72 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.56 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.69.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

