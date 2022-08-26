iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,967,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,913,000 after acquiring an additional 50,323 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,989,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $913,610,000 after acquiring an additional 125,738 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,624,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,999,000 after acquiring an additional 64,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,095,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,336 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF traded down $5.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.03. 62,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,599. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.10. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.