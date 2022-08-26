iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $40,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of IWD opened at $157.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.03. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.96 and a twelve month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

