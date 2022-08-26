iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 38,691 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 395,620 shares.The stock last traded at $140.12 and had previously closed at $142.58.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.45 and its 200-day moving average is $141.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

