iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 5.2% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,417. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.00. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $112.29 and a 12-month high of $133.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

