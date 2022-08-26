iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stake Boosted by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,420 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up 2.8% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SNS Financial Group LLC owned 0.29% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $25,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 53,451.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,266 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 801.4% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 171,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,850,000 after acquiring an additional 152,852 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,885,000 after acquiring an additional 89,572 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,650,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,011,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,869,000 after acquiring an additional 47,711 shares during the period.

Shares of OEF stock traded down $3.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,462. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.32. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $165.66 and a 1-year high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

