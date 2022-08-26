iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s 2nd Largest Position

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,333 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $367,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $9.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $412.58. The company had a trading volume of 541,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,886,788. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $400.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.58. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.