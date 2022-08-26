iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Lifted by Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 8.2% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,325,000 after buying an additional 3,865,185 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,793,000 after buying an additional 7,610,709 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,066,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,266,000 after acquiring an additional 588,841 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,467,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,799,000 after acquiring an additional 452,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,834 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $1.82 on Friday, hitting $67.26. The company had a trading volume of 156,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,697. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

