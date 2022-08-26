iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Reduced by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of F3Logic LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $12,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

IVE traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.39. 51,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,565. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.82. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.18 and a one year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

