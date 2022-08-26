iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,391 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $20,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 22,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $115.51. 38,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,490,328. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.59.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.