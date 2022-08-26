iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,853 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $32,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 197,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 274,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,297,000 after acquiring an additional 106,119 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,268,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYW traded down $2.70 on Friday, hitting $87.89. 5,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,636. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.16. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $118.00.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

