ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $60.32

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.32 and traded as low as $56.18. ITOCHU shares last traded at $56.52, with a volume of 44,071 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Mizuho raised ITOCHU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.
ITOCHU Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day moving average is $60.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITOCHU
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITOCY. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in ITOCHU by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 508,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,409,000 after purchasing an additional 23,196 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of ITOCHU during the second quarter worth $307,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of ITOCHU during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ITOCHU Company Profile
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.
