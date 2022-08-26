J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.67

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 76733 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

