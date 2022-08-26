Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICW) Short Interest Down 99.0% in August

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the July 31st total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Jack Creek Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JCICW remained flat at $0.21 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,617. Jack Creek Investment has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12.

Get Jack Creek Investment alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Creek Investment

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment stock. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 359,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Creek Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Creek Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.