Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Senior Officer Donald Bird Sells 18,462 Shares of Stock

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Donald Bird sold 18,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.34, for a total transaction of C$689,363.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,248 shares in the company, valued at C$942,750.22.

Shares of JWEL stock opened at C$36.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.65. Jamieson Wellness Inc. has a 12 month low of C$32.02 and a 12 month high of C$41.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JWEL shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.16.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

