Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Senior Officer Donald Bird Sells 18,462 Shares of Stock

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Donald Bird sold 18,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.34, for a total transaction of C$689,363.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,248 shares in the company, valued at C$942,750.22.
Shares of JWEL stock opened at C$36.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.65. Jamieson Wellness Inc. has a 12 month low of C$32.02 and a 12 month high of C$41.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.10.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is 46.51%.
Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.
