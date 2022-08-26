Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Short Interest Update

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 207.7% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Stock Up 1.5 %

Jardine Cycle & Carriage stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.44. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $47.54.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Company Profile

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. The company produces, distributes, retails, and aftersales services of motor vehicles, as well as manufactures and distributes automotive components; manufactures, assembles, distributes, and owns dealership networks for Toyota, Daihatsu, Isuzu, Peugeot, and UD Trucks, as well as Honda motorcycles; and manufactures and retails BMW vehicles, and owns the Lexus cars dealership.

