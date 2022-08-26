JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE) Short Interest Down 62.3% in August

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the July 31st total of 14,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.75. 10,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,187. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75. JAWS Hurricane Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JAWS Hurricane Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 41.7% during the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,417,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after buying an additional 417,000 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $9,759,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $7,816,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 200.0% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 48.1% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 356,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 115,750 shares during the period.

About JAWS Hurricane Acquisition

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

