Jeneq Management LP Takes Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Jeneq Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the first quarter valued at $368,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Asana by 268.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 12,687 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Asana by 6,984.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,356,000 after acquiring an additional 354,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Asana in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.64. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $145.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 144.13% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASAN. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Asana from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

