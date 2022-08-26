Jennifer N. Jones Sells 2,177 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of COIN traded down $4.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.74. 9,730,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,435,228. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $368.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.93 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.19.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $326,251,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 304.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $199,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,200 shares in the last quarter. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $431,538,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $312,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Operations LP raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $174,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,841 shares in the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

