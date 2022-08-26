John B. Hansen Sells 1,000 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $67,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,452.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mueller Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MLI stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.41. 469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,093. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.28. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $70.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 46.35%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.58%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MLI. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,779,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,606,000 after buying an additional 64,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,341,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,510,000 after purchasing an additional 116,393 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,115,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,162 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,996,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,155,000 after buying an additional 25,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,808,000 after buying an additional 48,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

