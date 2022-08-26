John F. Mccool Sells 3,085 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider John F. Mccool sold 3,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.04, for a total transaction of $388,833.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,845.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE ANET traded down $3.46 on Friday, hitting $123.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,862. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Arista Networks by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

