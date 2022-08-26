John F. Mccool Sells 3,085 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider John F. Mccool sold 3,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.04, for a total transaction of $388,833.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,845.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Arista Networks Price Performance
NYSE ANET traded down $3.46 on Friday, hitting $123.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,862. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $148.57.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Arista Networks by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
Featured Articles
