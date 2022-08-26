Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Rating) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$6.49 and last traded at C$6.49. 95,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 546,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JOY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Journey Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Journey Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Journey Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$334.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.31.

Insider Activity at Journey Energy

Journey Energy ( TSE:JOY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$67.93 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Journey Energy Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Journey Energy news, Director Alexander G. Verge purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,468,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,343,880.

About Journey Energy

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

