JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target to $20.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint Stock Performance

CHPT opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 4,026 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $52,015.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 443,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,730,175.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $3,257,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,145,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,013,311.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 4,026 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $52,015.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 443,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,730,175.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,118,476 shares of company stock valued at $28,874,024 in the last 90 days. 23.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 1,057.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.