JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$64.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FTS. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fortis from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$61.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. CSFB cut their target price on Fortis from C$66.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis to C$62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$61.29.

FTS stock opened at C$59.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$54.73 and a twelve month high of C$65.26.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.9499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.92%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Reid acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$58.01 per share, with a total value of C$58,013.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$903,146.38.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

