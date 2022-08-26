JSF Financial LLC Buys New Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

JSF Financial LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $696.84.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $606.78. The company had a trading volume of 696 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,792. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $603.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $636.75. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $747.42. The firm has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,706.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total value of $9,313,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,343.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,663,304. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

