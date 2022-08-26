JulSwap Reaches Market Cap of $1.30 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, JulSwap has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. JulSwap has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $274,267.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004849 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.52 or 0.00807385 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016946 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,808 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap.

Buying and Selling JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

