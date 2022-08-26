Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Short Interest Update

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 872,700 shares, a growth of 160.4% from the July 31st total of 335,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,727.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JFHHF. Citigroup lowered Jupiter Fund Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered Jupiter Fund Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

Shares of JFHHF stock remained flat at $1.54 on Friday. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $3.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

